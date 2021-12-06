Looking for a treat to take to that Holiday Party? This one is perfect!

(Good Things Utah) Rachelle is a Utah based Blogger and today she is on GTU today and in the kitchen to show one of her favorite recipes from her Instagram account – Cinnamon and Coconut.
Take a look, you’ll want to make these for your next holiday party OR just for yourself! Don’t worry, we won’t tell if you don’t share, but remember – Santa is watching!
Cinnamon Swirl White Chocolate Eggnog Bars
- 3/4 cup white chocolate chips
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter
- 1 large egg
- 2/3 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup eggnog
- 2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1 tsp. ground nutmeg
- 1/4 tsp. salt
Cinnamon Swirl
- 2 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 1 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted
- pinch of kosher salt
- 1 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line an 8×8-inch baking pan with aluminum foil, spray with cooking spray and set aside.
- In a large, microwave-safe bowl, add the white chocolate and butter and heat 1 minute on HIGH power. Stir and continue to heat in 30-second intervals until melted. (Be careful not to overheat so white chocolate doesn’t scorch.)
- Let cool for 5 minutes. Add the egg, sugar, eggnog, vanilla and whisk until combined.
- Add the flour, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Stir just until combined, but don’t overmix.
- Scrape batter into prepared pan, smoothing the top lightly with a spatula.
- To make the cinnamon swirl, stir the brown sugar, melted butter, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg in a small bowl until combined. (The mixture will be thick.)
- Place spoonful’s of the cinnamon swirl mixture evenly across the top of the batter. Take a butter knife and swirl into the batter. (You can also use a small spatula to swirl it over the top.)
- Bake for 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out mostly clean.
- Allow bars to cool in pan uncovered for at least 2 to 3 hours before slicing. The bars get chewier as they cool.
- *Bars will keep in an airtight container at room temperature for several days.
