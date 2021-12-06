Looking for a treat to take to that Holiday Party? This one is perfect!

(Good Things Utah) Rachelle is a Utah based Blogger and today she is on GTU today and in the kitchen to show one of her favorite recipes from her Instagram account – Cinnamon and Coconut.

Take a look, you’ll want to make these for your next holiday party OR just for yourself! Don’t worry, we won’t tell if you don’t share, but remember – Santa is watching!

Cinnamon Swirl White Chocolate Eggnog Bars

3/4 cup white chocolate chips

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1 large egg

2/3 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup eggnog

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 tsp. ground nutmeg

1/4 tsp. salt

Cinnamon Swirl

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

1 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted

pinch of kosher salt

1 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line an 8×8-inch baking pan with aluminum foil, spray with cooking spray and set aside.

In a large, microwave-safe bowl, add the white chocolate and butter and heat 1 minute on HIGH power. Stir and continue to heat in 30-second intervals until melted. (Be careful not to overheat so white chocolate doesn’t scorch.)

Let cool for 5 minutes. Add the egg, sugar, eggnog, vanilla and whisk until combined.

Add the flour, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Stir just until combined, but don’t overmix.

Scrape batter into prepared pan, smoothing the top lightly with a spatula.

To make the cinnamon swirl, stir the brown sugar, melted butter, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg in a small bowl until combined. (The mixture will be thick.)

Place spoonful’s of the cinnamon swirl mixture evenly across the top of the batter. Take a butter knife and swirl into the batter. (You can also use a small spatula to swirl it over the top.)

Bake for 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out mostly clean.

Allow bars to cool in pan uncovered for at least 2 to 3 hours before slicing. The bars get chewier as they cool.

*Bars will keep in an airtight container at room temperature for several days.

