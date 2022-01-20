Looking for a quick and healthy breakfast to make ahead of time and grab? Look no further!

(Good Things Utah) Shae Memmott, the face behind the inspirational Blog, Shae Makes joined us in the kitchen today to show off one of her healthy and delicious recipes.
Ingredients for the glaze:
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1/4 cup melted butter
- 2 1/2 tbsp. honey
- 1 tbsp. water
Ingredients for the muffins:
- 1/3 cup brown sugar
- 1/4 cup honey
- 2 tbsp. molasses
- 1/4 cup grapeseed oil
- 1 egg
- 1/4 cup water
- 2 tbsp. sour cream
- 1 cup flour
- 1 cup wheat bran
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp salt
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Spray and grease a large muffin tin pan with cooking spray.
- Combine glaze ingredients in a small bowl and whisk until smooth.
- Distribute the glaze evenly among the tins in the muffin pan. About 1 1/2 tbsp. per muffin tin.
- For the muffin batter, whisk together brown sugar, honey, molasses, oil, water, sour cream, and the egg. Whisk until the mixture is homogeneous and smooth.
- In a separate medium-sized bowl combine dry ingredients.
- Fold the dry ingredient mixture into the wet mixture until no flour streaks remain.
- Divide batter evenly among the muffin tins and bake in the oven for 17-20 minutes or until a toothpick entered in the center comes out clean.
- Immediately line a cooling rack with parchment paper and carefully flip the muffin tin over, allowing the muffins to slide out onto the parchment paper.
- Let cool slightly and then eat warm with a pat of butter.
- Enjoy!
For more information and additional recipes from Shae, you can follow her on Instagram or visit her website.