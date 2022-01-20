Looking for a quick and healthy breakfast to make ahead of time and grab? Look no further!

(ABC4) - After a last-minute shift to a virtual format, the Sundance Film Festival officially kicks off its 44th iteration on January 20. Although COVID-19 once again thwarted plans for an in-person event in the festival’s historic Park City home, festival organizers believe the change tested them and allowed them to adapt and thrive.

“I mind saying virtual because there is nothing unreal about it,” Tabitha Jackson, the festival’s director, said during the press opening event, held via Zoom. “This is a gathering around work, we’re responding emotionally, we’re gathered at a moment in time.”