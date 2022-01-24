Looking for a new Vegetarian recipe that you can make at home for the family?

(Good Things Utah) Are you looking for a new Vegetarian recipe? Why not try this Vegetarian Roasted Veggie and Gnocchi Bowl? We have the recipe for you so you can make it at home for everyone to enjoy!

Ingredients:

8 oz. container mushrooms – quartered

½ Pint Cherry Tomatoes – halved

8 oz. peeled pearl onions – you can find these in the freezer section.

1 bunch asparagus – trimmed and cut into 1 inch sections.

8 oz. diced butternut squash – you can find these pre-diced in the prepped fresh vegetable sections of most stores. If you are using fresh, dice to ½ inch pieces.

1 can white beans

1 lb. package gnocchi – Gnocchi is a potato pasta that can be found in the pasta section. Looks like dumplings.

¼ cup butter

Parmesan or Asiago Cheese

1 lemon

Chef Buhler’s Seasoned Salt or Salt & Pepper

Oil – Whatever you like works.

1 bunch parsley – chopped

Instructions:

Pre-Heat your oven to 350 F.

Take a sheet pan and drizzle it with about 1 tablespoon of oil. Spread your mushroom quarters, cherry tomato halves, pearl onions, asparagus sections, and your diced butternut squash in an even single layer on the pan. Drizzle with another tablespoon of oil and season with Salt & Pepper or Chef Buhler’s Seasoned Salt.

Place in the oven for 20 – 25 minutes or until the vegetables have browned and your squash is tender.

While your vegetables are roasting, cook your gnocchi according to package directions. Drain and set aside.

Once your gnocchi and vegetables are prepped. Heat a large frying pan on medium high heat. Add your butter and let brown. Don’t walk away from your pan, this process is quick once the butter is melted. As the butter begins to brown, it will foam up. Let it go until the foam subsides. You’ll see the milk solids on the bottom of the pan start to brown and the butter smells super nutty. Immediately turn off the heat.

Add in your gnocchi, beans, and roasted vegetables to the pan. Toss together so the browned butter coats everything.

Cut your lemon in half and squeeze the juice over the whole pan and add in your parsley. Mix to combine and serve. Top with the Parmesan or Asiago cheese if you desire.

If you omit the butter and cheese, this dish could also become vegan.

Trader Joes makes a low carb and gluten free cauliflower gnocchi as well.

For more recipes and information by Chef Austin Buhler, visit his Instagram.