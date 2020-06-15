Looking for a new spin on Lasagna? Here it is.

Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council joins ABC4 to show us an easy and delicious recipe the whole family can enjoy – Lasagna Roll-Ups!

According to the Utah Beef Council, More than 97% of beef cattle farms and ranches in the United States are family farms. This holds true for Utah also. Here in the beehive state, there is 830,000 head of cattle being raised by more than 8,000 ranchers. Utah ranchers work hard to take care of their families, their cattle, and their land. Meet a few local ranchers and farmers.

Why you should support the Utah Beef Council?

The Utah Beef Council strives to promote an understanding of the beef industry and maintain a positive marketing climate by helping to provide factual information and correct misleading publicity concerning food safety, environmental and animal welfare issues.

The Utah Beef Council provides the foundation for checkoff-funded activity. Information and promotion projects are developed based on consumer, nutrition, beef safety and product enhancement research.

The Utah Beef Council endeavors to enhance beef’s image through nutritional data and other positive messages targeted to news media, food editors, teachers, dietitians, physicians, and other influential groups.

