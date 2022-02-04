Looking for a fun treat to make with the kids? Learn to make Cupid Cookies for Valentine’s Day!

(Good Things Utah) A “monster” cookie that requires no chilling and is packed full of the good stuff – peanut butter, oats, chocolate chips, and M&M’s!

Ingredients:

1/2 cup salted butter (room temperature)

1/2 cup brown sugar (packed)

1/4 cup white sugar

3/4 cup crunchy peanut better

1 egg (room temperature)

1 tsp vanilla

1/2 tsp baking soda

1 1/4 cup all purpose flour

1/2 cup quick oats

3/4 cup M&M’s (Cupids mix)

3/4 cup chocolate chips I use 1/2 cup of regular size chips and 1/4 cup of mini chips – you can also use white chocolate chips

Makes about 30 small-medium size cookies.

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°

In a large bowl, cream the butter and sugars together on medium speed. Mix in the peanut butter, egg, and vanilla. Slowly add the flour and baking soda. Make sure you don’t over mix your dough. Add the oats, M&M’s, and chocolate chips. Mix these ingredients on low speed so you don’t break the M&M’s.

Use your hands to roll the dough into balls. You’ll use about 2 Tbsps. of dough per ball. Place them 2 inches apart on a lined baking sheet. I always save a few M&M’s and chocolate chips to add to the top before baking to make them look extra pretty!

Bake for 11-12 minutes at 350°. The cookies will look soft and almost a little underdone. No worries, they firm up as they cool down! Allow cookies to cool for 10-15 minutes. Now enjoy!

TIP: You can use whatever peanut butter you have. Creamy works equally well. All natural peanut butters with lots of oil might make your dough a little too soft and harder to manage. If it’s too soft to roll into balls, you will need to refrigerate the dough for 15-30 minutes before forming and baking.

