(Good Things Utah) – These loaded sweet potatoes are stuffed with ground beef, green onions, feta crumble cheese, butter, and a little bit of lime! This is the dinner that answers the question “can healthy food be tasty?” solidly in the affirmative.

Ingredients

  • 2 Large Sweet Potatoes
  • 1 Lbs Ground Meat
  • t1/2 Red Onion
  • 1 Bundle Green Onions
  • Feta Crumble Cheese
  • 1 Lime
  • 1 Tbsp butter
  • Garlic Salt
  • *Optional* Chives, Avocado, Sour Cream

Directions

  1. Pre-heat oven to 400
  2. Cut sweet potatoes in half, place on baking sheet.
  3. Bake for 50-60 minutes in a medium pan, add butter and diced onions.
  4. Sauté for 5 minutes. Add ground meat to the pan, season with garlic salt, and cook until browned, 20-25 minutes.
  5. Once sweet potatoes are baked, remove and mash in the skin.
  6. Add ground meat and top with garnishes of choice.

Chef: Kiana Williams | Website: https://kuliawear.com/blogs/news | Instagram: @wholesome_ki

