(Good Things Utah) – These loaded sweet potatoes are stuffed with ground beef, green onions, feta crumble cheese, butter, and a little bit of lime! This is the dinner that answers the question “can healthy food be tasty?” solidly in the affirmative.
Ingredients
- 2 Large Sweet Potatoes
- 1 Lbs Ground Meat
- t1/2 Red Onion
- 1 Bundle Green Onions
- Feta Crumble Cheese
- 1 Lime
- 1 Tbsp butter
- Garlic Salt
- *Optional* Chives, Avocado, Sour Cream
Directions
- Pre-heat oven to 400
- Cut sweet potatoes in half, place on baking sheet.
- Bake for 50-60 minutes in a medium pan, add butter and diced onions.
- Sauté for 5 minutes. Add ground meat to the pan, season with garlic salt, and cook until browned, 20-25 minutes.
- Once sweet potatoes are baked, remove and mash in the skin.
- Add ground meat and top with garnishes of choice.
Chef: Kiana Williams