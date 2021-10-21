Loaded Pumpkin Blondies

(Good Things Utah) – Fluffy pumpkin blondies are baked with the addition of chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, cinnamon chips, toffee pieces, and caramel. They are irresistible!

Ingredients

2 1/2 C flour

2 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp nutmeg

1/8 tsp cloves

1 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp salt

1 C butter, melted and cooled slightly

1 C brown sugar

1/2 C granulated sugar

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla

1 (15 oz) can pumpkin purée

½ C white chocolate chips

½ C semi-sweet chocolate chips

½ C toffee pieces

½ C cinnamon chips or butterscotch chips

½ cup caramel sauce

Directions

Preheat oven to 350. Prepare 9×13 baking dish with cooking spray or line with parchment paper. In a medium-sized bowl, combine flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, baking soda, and salt. In a large bowl, combine the butter and both sugars. Add egg, vanilla, and pumpkin then mix well. Add dry ingredients to the pumpkin mixture and stir until just combined. Fold in the white and semi-sweet chips, toffee pieces and cinnamon chips. Pour 2/3 mixture into prepared pan. Use a spatula to spread the thick mixture to the edges. Bake for 10 minutes. Remove blondies from the oven and pour caramel sauce over top evenly. Drop the remaining batter by spoonfuls over the top. Bake an additional 30 minutes or until edges are slightly browned and center is set. Let cool 15-20 minutes before cutting and serving.

