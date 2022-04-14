(Good Things Utah) No matter how you make Deviled Eggs for your brunch, party, picnic, or potluck, the one thing we can all agree on is that it’s a sin to not serve them! Grab this recipe for Loaded Deviled Eggs and watch as Beverly Astin shares her recipe and tips and tricks!
Ingredients:
- 12 large eggs
- 1 cup mayo
- 1 1/2 teaspoon vinegar
- 3/4 teaspoon dry ground mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon sugar
- 2 jalapeños seeded and diced
- 6 pieces of bacon cooked crisp
- Paprika for garnish
Directions:
- Slice boiled eggs in half lengthwise
- Remove yolks and put in a mixing bowl
- Mash yolks
- Add Mayo, vinegar, mustard, and sugar and combine well
- Mix in Jalapeños and bacon
- Put mixture in a zip lock bag and cut small hole in the corner of the bag
- Fill each egg hole with the mixture
- sprinkle with paprika
- Chill and serve
