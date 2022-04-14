(Good Things Utah) No matter how you make Deviled Eggs for your brunch, party, picnic, or potluck, the one thing we can all agree on is that it’s a sin to not serve them! Grab this recipe for Loaded Deviled Eggs and watch as Beverly Astin shares her recipe and tips and tricks!

Ingredients:

12 large eggs

1 cup mayo

1 1/2 teaspoon vinegar

3/4 teaspoon dry ground mustard

1/2 teaspoon sugar

2 jalapeños seeded and diced

6 pieces of bacon cooked crisp

Paprika for garnish

Directions:

Slice boiled eggs in half lengthwise

Remove yolks and put in a mixing bowl

Mash yolks

Add Mayo, vinegar, mustard, and sugar and combine well

Mix in Jalapeños and bacon

Put mixture in a zip lock bag and cut small hole in the corner of the bag

Fill each egg hole with the mixture

sprinkle with paprika

Chill and serve

Print the recipe for your records HERE and tune into Good Things Utah every single day for more recipes!