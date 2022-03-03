(Good Things Utah) Randy Crane often visits and makes some of the tastiest food for our staff in the morning. Today he is sharing his recipe for Lemon Raspberry Sweet rolls! So delicious! Grab the recipe here for home!

Dough

4 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

½ cup cornstarch

½ cup granulated sugar

1 ½ teaspoons salt

¾ cup whole milk, heated to 110 degrees

2 ¼ teaspoons instant or rapid-rise yeast

3 large, room temperature eggs

12 tablespoons softened butter, divided in 12 pieces

Filling 1st Part

1 ½ cups granulated sugar

Zest from 3 lemons

¼ teaspoon salt

6 tablespoons softened butter

Filling 2nd Part

6 ounces of fresh raspberries

2 teaspoons powdered sugar

2 teaspoons corn starch

Glaze Topping

8 ounces softened cream cheese

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon extract

2 ½ cups powdered sugar (more if needed)

Directions:

Set the oven rack to the middle position and preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Turn off the oven when it has reached 200 degrees. Line a 13- by a 9-inch baking pan with foil, allowing leftover foil to hang over the edges. Grease the foil with nonstick cooking spray Grease the inside of a medium bowl. Mix 110-degree milk and yeast in a liquid measuring cup until yeast dissolves, once it begins to foam you can stir in eggs. Add flour, cornstarch, sugar, and salt to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook. Add the warm milk mixture with mixer on low speed until the dough comes together, approx.1 minute. Increase speed to medium and add butter one tablespoon at a time until incorporated. Mix until dough is smooth and comes away from bowl edges, approx. 10 minutes. Gather the dough into a ball and transfer it to a bowl and cover it with plastic wrap. Place it in a warm oven and let it rise until it doubles in size, about 2 hours. For Filling # 1 Combine the sugar and lemon zest in the bowl of a food processor and run for approx. 2 minutes or until zest and sugar are well combined. (Smells Amazing!) Remove and reserve in a small bowl. For Filling # 2. Combine raspberries, cornstarch, and powdered sugar in the bowl of the same food processor and pulse 2 or 3 times. (Very Short pulses) Remove the dough from the oven and using your fingertips gently deflate the dough. Remove the dough from the bowl and place it on a lightly floured flat surface. Roll out the dough into a square approx. 18 x 18 inches Evenly spread the softened butter over the surface of the dough Sprinkle the sugar and lemon zest mixture evenly over the dough. Using the palm of your hand, gently pat the sugar to set it in place Evenly drizzle the raspberry sugar mixture over the dough Starting with the edge nearest you, roll dough into a tight tube. Pinch the seam to seal the dough together Cut the dough into eight even pieces and transfer to the foil-lined 13×9 pan. Cover the rolls with clear film and let rise in a warm area until doubled in size approx. 1 hour Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees Once the rolls have doubled in size pour the ½ cup of heavy cream evenly over the tops of the rolls. (I know, it sounds crazy!) (Secret Ingredient) ½ cup heavy cream) Place rolls in the preheated oven and bake for 35 to 40 minutes. For the glaze, combine the cream cheese, lemon juice, lemon extract, and powdered sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer. Using the paddle attachment mix until well combined and creamy. Remove rolls from the oven and immediately top warm rolls with the glaze mixture. Allow rolls to cool for 15 mins………Enjoy! Holy Hanna! You did it!

Print the recipe for home here and visit Randy on Instagram for more ideas!