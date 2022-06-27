(Good Things Utah) Randy Crane is in the kitchen with us today and he is cooking up some summer recipes! First, let’s take a look at this yummy Lemon Raspberry Pie!
Ingredients:
Lemon Filling:
- 1 can sweetened condensed milk (14 Oz)
- 4 large egg yokes
- 1/4 cup heavy cream
- 1 tablespoon lemon zest
- 1/2 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice
- 1/8th teaspoon salt
Raspberry Topping:
- 8 oz. apple/raspberry frozen juice concentrate (thawed)
- 5 cups fresh raspberries
- 1/3 cup tapioca granules
- Pinch of salt
- 1/2 cup of water
- 3 tablespoons of sugar
- One Blind Baked Pie Crust 9 inch
Directions:
Lemon Pie Filling:
- Preheat Oven to 350 degrees
- Whisk condensed milk, egg yolks, cream, lemon zest, and salt in bowl until fully combined. Whisk in lemon juice until fully incorporated.
- Pour filling into a 9 inch baked pie crust
- Bake at 350 for 15 – 18 mins or until mostly set. Center still should jiggle slightly
- Cool on wire rack for 1 hour
- Refrigerate for 4 hours to allow to completely set
- Top with Raspberry Topping once set
Raspberry Topping:
- Pour water into a medium saucepan over medium heat
- Add tapioca granules to water and stir
- Add thawed juice concentrate to water
- Bring to a low boil
- Add sugar and the raspberries to the pan
- Continue to cook to break down raspberries, approx. 5 to 7 mins
- Allow to cool for 30 mins staring occasionally
- Scoop 1 cup of the topping to the new set-up lemon pie and
- Spread to an even layer. You will have extra topping
- Refrigerate for at least 45 mins
Print this recipe for your records at home HERE, and then head on over and visit Randy Crane on Instagram!