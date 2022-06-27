(Good Things Utah) Randy Crane is in the kitchen with us today and he is cooking up some summer recipes! First, let’s take a look at this yummy Lemon Raspberry Pie!

Ingredients:

Lemon Filling:

1 can sweetened condensed milk (14 Oz)

4 large egg yokes

1/4 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1/2 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice

1/8th teaspoon salt

Raspberry Topping:

8 oz. apple/raspberry frozen juice concentrate (thawed)

5 cups fresh raspberries

1/3 cup tapioca granules

Pinch of salt

1/2 cup of water

3 tablespoons of sugar

One Blind Baked Pie Crust 9 inch

Directions:

Lemon Pie Filling:

Preheat Oven to 350 degrees

Whisk condensed milk, egg yolks, cream, lemon zest, and salt in bowl until fully combined. Whisk in lemon juice until fully incorporated.

Pour filling into a 9 inch baked pie crust

Bake at 350 for 15 – 18 mins or until mostly set. Center still should jiggle slightly

Cool on wire rack for 1 hour

Refrigerate for 4 hours to allow to completely set

Top with Raspberry Topping once set

Raspberry Topping:

Pour water into a medium saucepan over medium heat

Add tapioca granules to water and stir

Add thawed juice concentrate to water

Bring to a low boil

Add sugar and the raspberries to the pan

Continue to cook to break down raspberries, approx. 5 to 7 mins

Allow to cool for 30 mins staring occasionally

Scoop 1 cup of the topping to the new set-up lemon pie and

Spread to an even layer. You will have extra topping

Refrigerate for at least 45 mins

