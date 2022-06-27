(Good Things Utah) Randy Crane is in the kitchen with us today and he is cooking up some summer recipes! First, let’s take a look at this yummy Lemon Raspberry Pie!

Ingredients:

Lemon Filling:

  • 1 can sweetened condensed milk (14 Oz)
  • 4 large egg yokes
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream
  • 1 tablespoon lemon zest
  • 1/2 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice
  • 1/8th teaspoon salt

Raspberry Topping:

  • 8 oz. apple/raspberry frozen juice concentrate (thawed)
  • 5 cups fresh raspberries
  • 1/3 cup tapioca granules
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1/2 cup of water
  • 3 tablespoons of sugar
  • One Blind Baked Pie Crust 9 inch

Directions:

Lemon Pie Filling:

  • Preheat Oven to 350 degrees
  • Whisk condensed milk, egg yolks, cream, lemon zest, and salt in bowl until fully combined. Whisk in lemon juice until fully incorporated.
  • Pour filling into a 9 inch baked pie crust
  • Bake at 350 for 15 – 18 mins or until mostly set. Center still should jiggle slightly
  • Cool on wire rack for 1 hour
  • Refrigerate for 4 hours to allow to completely set
  • Top with Raspberry Topping once set

Raspberry Topping:

  • Pour water into a medium saucepan over medium heat
  • Add tapioca granules to water and stir
  • Add thawed juice concentrate to water
  • Bring to a low boil
  • Add sugar and the raspberries to the pan
  • Continue to cook to break down raspberries, approx. 5 to 7 mins
  • Allow to cool for 30 mins staring occasionally
  • Scoop 1 cup of the topping to the new set-up lemon pie and
  • Spread to an even layer. You will have extra topping
  • Refrigerate for at least 45 mins

