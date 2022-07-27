(Good Things Utah) The fabulous and talented Randy Crane is showing us a yummy Lemon Raspberry Cream Cheese Refrigerator Pie. With this summer heat, no oven is needed and this dish is sure to cool you down!

Ingredients: 

  • Pie Filling
    • 1 can of sweetened condensed milk (14 Oz) 
    • 8 oz cream cheese (softened) 
    • 1 tablespoon lemon zest 
    • 2/3 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice 
    • 1 tub Cool Whip 
    • 1 envelope unflavored gelatin powder .25 oz 
    • 12 – 24 oz of Fresh or frozen raspberries. (Depending on your taste) 
  • Graham Cracker Crust
    • 12 Graham crackers / 6.5 oz (broken into 1-inch pieces) 
    • 4 tablespoons of sugar 
    • 6 and 1/2 tablespoons of melted butter 
    • Pinch of salt 

Directions:

  • Directions for Graham Cracker Crust
    • Place the Graham crackers pieces into the bowl of a food processor and process until there are no noticeable pieces. Looking for sand-like texture. 
    • Add the sugar and salt and pulse until combined 
    • Melt the butter and add to the graham sugar mixture.
    • Pulse 4 – 5 one-second pulses until combined. Do not over mix 
    • Pour out the graham mixture into a 9-inch pie pan and build up the sides and base with the bottom of a measuring cup. Using your thumbs and the cup, compress the mixture on the sides of the pie pan using your thumb and compress. 
    • Bake the pie crust in a 350-degree oven for 15 mins and allow it to cool completely. 
  • Directions for Pie Filling
    • Using a mixer, cream together the sweetened condensed milk and cream cheese in a bowl on medium speed until well combined. Approx. 2 mins. 
    • Add the lemon zest to the mixture and blend until incorporated 
    • Juice the lemons and sprinkle the gelatin powder into the lemon juice to allow it to bloom. Let stand for at least 3 mins. 
    • Pour the lemon juice gelatin mixture into the cream cheese and milk mixture and mix until combined. 2 – 3 mins 
    • Fold the Cool Whip into the mixture gently in thirds to ensure that the mixture doesn’t become dense 
    • Gently fold the raspberries into the mixture just until evenly dispersed 
    • Pour into cooled Graham cracker crust and refrigerate for 3 – 4 hours 

Print this recipe for your records at home and then visit Randy on Instagram for more delicious recipes and information!

More Dessert Recipes

Cookie Recipes

Cake Recipes

Pie Recipes