(Good Things Utah) The fabulous and talented Randy Crane is showing us a yummy Lemon Raspberry Cream Cheese Refrigerator Pie. With this summer heat, no oven is needed and this dish is sure to cool you down!
Ingredients:
- Pie Filling:
- 1 can of sweetened condensed milk (14 Oz)
- 8 oz cream cheese (softened)
- 1 tablespoon lemon zest
- 2/3 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice
- 1 tub Cool Whip
- 1 envelope unflavored gelatin powder .25 oz
- 12 – 24 oz of Fresh or frozen raspberries. (Depending on your taste)
- Graham Cracker Crust:
- 12 Graham crackers / 6.5 oz (broken into 1-inch pieces)
- 4 tablespoons of sugar
- 6 and 1/2 tablespoons of melted butter
- Pinch of salt
Directions:
- Directions for Graham Cracker Crust:
- Place the Graham crackers pieces into the bowl of a food processor and process until there are no noticeable pieces. Looking for sand-like texture.
- Add the sugar and salt and pulse until combined
- Melt the butter and add to the graham sugar mixture.
- Pulse 4 – 5 one-second pulses until combined. Do not over mix
- Pour out the graham mixture into a 9-inch pie pan and build up the sides and base with the bottom of a measuring cup. Using your thumbs and the cup, compress the mixture on the sides of the pie pan using your thumb and compress.
- Bake the pie crust in a 350-degree oven for 15 mins and allow it to cool completely.
- Directions for Pie Filling:
- Using a mixer, cream together the sweetened condensed milk and cream cheese in a bowl on medium speed until well combined. Approx. 2 mins.
- Add the lemon zest to the mixture and blend until incorporated
- Juice the lemons and sprinkle the gelatin powder into the lemon juice to allow it to bloom. Let stand for at least 3 mins.
- Pour the lemon juice gelatin mixture into the cream cheese and milk mixture and mix until combined. 2 – 3 mins
- Fold the Cool Whip into the mixture gently in thirds to ensure that the mixture doesn’t become dense
- Gently fold the raspberries into the mixture just until evenly dispersed
- Pour into cooled Graham cracker crust and refrigerate for 3 – 4 hours
Print this recipe for your records at home and then visit Randy on Instagram for more delicious recipes and information!