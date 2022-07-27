(Good Things Utah) The fabulous and talented Randy Crane is showing us a yummy Lemon Raspberry Cream Cheese Refrigerator Pie. With this summer heat, no oven is needed and this dish is sure to cool you down!

Ingredients:

Pie Filling : 1 can of sweetened condensed milk (14 Oz) 8 oz cream cheese (softened) 1 tablespoon lemon zest 2/3 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice 1 tub Cool Whip 1 envelope unflavored gelatin powder .25 oz 12 – 24 oz of Fresh or frozen raspberries. (Depending on your taste)

: Graham Cracker Crust : 12 Graham crackers / 6.5 oz (broken into 1-inch pieces) 4 tablespoons of sugar 6 and 1/2 tablespoons of melted butter Pinch of salt

Directions:

Directions for Graham Cracker Crust : Place the Graham crackers pieces into the bowl of a food processor and process until there are no noticeable pieces. Looking for sand-like texture. Add the sugar and salt and pulse until combined Melt the butter and add to the graham sugar mixture. Pulse 4 – 5 one-second pulses until combined. Do not over mix Pour out the graham mixture into a 9-inch pie pan and build up the sides and base with the bottom of a measuring cup. Using your thumbs and the cup, compress the mixture on the sides of the pie pan using your thumb and compress. Bake the pie crust in a 350-degree oven for 15 mins and allow it to cool completely.

: Directions for Pie Filling : Using a mixer, cream together the sweetened condensed milk and cream cheese in a bowl on medium speed until well combined. Approx. 2 mins. Add the lemon zest to the mixture and blend until incorporated Juice the lemons and sprinkle the gelatin powder into the lemon juice to allow it to bloom. Let stand for at least 3 mins. Pour the lemon juice gelatin mixture into the cream cheese and milk mixture and mix until combined. 2 – 3 mins Fold the Cool Whip into the mixture gently in thirds to ensure that the mixture doesn’t become dense Gently fold the raspberries into the mixture just until evenly dispersed Pour into cooled Graham cracker crust and refrigerate for 3 – 4 hours

Print this recipe for your records at home and then visit Randy on Instagram for more delicious recipes and information!