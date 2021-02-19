Sweet Bites By Bryan was back in our kitchen whipping up the sweetest recipe for lemon cookies with lemon glaze! We loved this tasty treat, and we love following him IG @sweetbitesbybryan

Ingredients

· 3/4 cup butter softened

· 2 eggs

· 1 tsp. vanilla extract

· 1 tsp. baking soda

· 1 tsp kosher salt

· 2 1/4 cups flour

· 1 small package 3.9 oz. lemon pudding mix

· 1 tbsp lemon zest (from one lemon)

· 2 tsp lemon extract

· 1 cup sugar

For the Glaze:

· 2 cups powdered sugar

· 1/3 cup lemon juice

· 2 tbsp lemon zest (from 2 lemons)

Instructions

1. Cream together butter and sugar until light & fluffy (4-5 minutes).

2. With the mixer on low slowly beat in pudding mix

3. Add eggs, lemon zest & extracts. Mix well until fully combined.

4. With the mixer on low add in baking soda, salt and flour and mix until just combined (be sure not to over mix).

5. Roll into 1″ balls and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment (or nonstick spray)

6. Bake for 8-10 minutes at 350 degrees until just golden at the edges but still slightly underdone in the middle (they’ll continue to bake on the pan after you take them out)

7. In a medium bowl, whisk together powdered sugar & lemon zest and juice until smooth (should run off in ribbons from a spoon).

8. Line the cookies on a wire rack with a pan underneath. Pour glaze on top of cookies. Eat warm & enjoy 😊