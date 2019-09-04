If you don’t have any thyme or rosemary in the garden, no worries! Krista Numbers from DoTERRA joined us in the kitchen to share how you can use essential oils instead!
Lemon Chicken with Thyme and Rosemary Oil
Ingredients:
- 4-5 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- 2 Tablespoons lemon zest
- 1/3 cup lemon juice, fresh squeezed
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1-2 drops doTERRA Thyme oil
- 1-2 drops doTERRA rosemary oil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 2-3 Tablespoons butter, melted
Directions:
- Place lemon juice, lemon zest, garlic, thyme, rosemary, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Whisk to combine.
- With the tip of a sharp knife, cut into each chicken piece 2 to 3 times, about 1/2 an inch.
- Place the chicken pieces and the marinade in a gallon size freezer bag. Rotate bag so all chicken pieces are coated with the marinade. Seal the bag and place in a bowl in the refrigerator overnight.
- After the chicken has marinated, preheat oven to 425 degrees. Remove the chicken from the marinade and place in a single layer in a large baking dish. Use a pastry brush to brush a small amount of melted butter on top of each piece of chicken.
- Bake for 45 to 50 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through. Thighs need to be at 175 degrees to be considered done.
- Once done, take remaining melted butter and brush on top of thighs and drumsticks and let rest for about 5 minutes before serving.
