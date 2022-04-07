(Good Things Utah) The fantastic Mary Susan Jenkins from Baking It Beautiful is in the kitchen and making Lemon Blueberry Croissant French Toast with a Lemon streusel on top that makes it phenomenal!

Ingredients:

13 cups croissants, cut up (about 8 large Costco croissants)

1½ cup milk

1 tsp vanilla

Zest of 1 lemon

1 ½ cups blueberries, fresh

Streusel :

1 ½ cup flour

⅓ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup butter, melted

Zest of 1 lemon

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375°. Grease a 9×13 pan and set aside.

Cut croissant into bite-sized pieces. I used 8 Costco sized croissants, measuring at about 13 cups.

Place the cut croissants into your pan.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the milk, eggs, vanilla, and lemon zest. Once it’s mixed well, pour it on top of the croissants. Use a spatula to mix the egg mixture so all of the croissants are wet.

Evenly distribute the blueberries throughout the casserole pan using a spatula if necessary.

Lemon Streusel

Melt the butter in a microwave safe pan.

Add the flour, sugar, and zest. Stir until combined.

Using your hands, sprinkle the streusel all of the top. If you are like my family, you’ll want to double the streusel part. It’s so yummy!

Bake in the oven for 30-35 minutes or until the egg mixture is cooked through.

Serve plain or with whipped cream or buttermilk syrup.

