Lemon Artichoke and Pine Nut Pasta

Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 leek, quartered and diced
- ½ cup artichoke hearts, rinsed and drained, quartered
- 1 lemon, zested and juiced
- 3 Tbsp unsalted butter
- 3 Tbsp finely minced fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
- Freshly ground black pepper
- ¼ cup toasted pine nuts
- Salt
- 1 lb Harmons artisan fresh short pasta, such as creste di gallo
- 1/4 cup finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano, plus more for garnish
Instructions
- In a frying pan over medium-high heat, add oil. Add leek and cook until translucent, about 4 minutes. Add artichoke hearts and cook, stirring occasionally, until warmed through, about 2 minutes. Add lemon zest and juice, butter, parsley, pepper, and pine nuts, and toss to combine. Reduce heat to medium.
- Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Add pasta and cook according to package instructions until al dente. Drain, reserving 1 cup pasta water.
- Add pasta to the sauce and toss to combine. Add grated cheese and reserved pasta water, if needed, stirring until desired consistency. Season with salt and pepper and garnish with more cheese.
Find the nearest Harmons to get all the ingredients you need.
This story contains sponsored content.