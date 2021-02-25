Lemon Artichoke and Pine Nut Pasta

Jennifer Burns and Jacob Schmidt with Utah Beef Council in the ABC4 Utah Kitchen getting ready to celebrate National Margarita Day on February 22nd with a delicious meal - Spicy Mexican Beef Bake.

You can pair this meal with a mocktail margarita if you want or you can go ahead and enjoy the real thing. Combine it with the flavor of the veggies that you're adding into this meal - onions, red pepper, celery and some tomatoes plus, add in the beans and ground beef with additional seasonings and you have a meal that everyone will love!