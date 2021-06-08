Legendary Summertime Ribs

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Mouth-watering, fall-off-the-bone ribs are a perfect meal for this summer’s barbeque. Get the steps on how to in the GTU Kitchen with Adam Livingston.

Ingredients:

-Liquid Smoke

-Ribs

-Dry Seasoning

Directions:

STEP ONE: Seasoning

1.In a deep baking pan, add water and some type of Liquid Smoke. (We do this step a little differently at the restaurant, due to our equipment.)

2.Mix well.

3.Take Ribs, use a shaker and your favorite dry seasoning (we have our seasoning for sale online at TexasRoadhouse.com), and thoroughly coat each of the Ribs.

4.Place Ribs in the pan.

STEP TWO: Cooking

1.Place pans in a 300° F oven and bake slowly until done.

2.Ribs are fully cooked when the bone in the center pulls freely from the meat. At this point, remove from the oven.

STEP THREE: Grilling

1.Pick your favorite BBQ sauce for reheating and basting the Ribs.

2.Pre-heat grill.

3.Brush and season the grill before use.

4.Place the Rack of Ribs vertically, with the underside down to the grates.

5.Heat until sizzling hot.

6.Turn Ribs over and baste the underside of the Ribs, and heat until sizzling hot.

7.Baste the top.

8.Turn the Ribs over one last time and baste with a final coat.

9.Last but not least, serve your guests and accept their compliments graciously!

