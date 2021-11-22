Leftover Layered Turkey Pie

(Good Things Utah) – Here’s a tasty recipe for leftover turkey. Leftover Turkey Dinner Pie is quick and easy to make and perfect for all those wonderful leftovers from a great turkey dinner.
Instructions
- 3 pounds left over turkey in pieces
- 2-cups veggies
- Stuffing enough for a thick layer
- Frozen pre-made/pre-pared baked pie crust
- Layer turkey in bottom of pie crust
- Add layer of veggies
- Finally add layer of stuffing/dressing
- Top pie with top pie crust
- Brush w/egg wash
Directions
Bake at 375 degrees until the top is golden brown about 30 minutes serve with cranberry sauce.
Chef: Ashlei Thompson | Website: Utah golf Radio | Instagram: @girls_go_golfing_Utah