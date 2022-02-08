Learn some tips on making Lamb Lollipops from Salt and Olive’s top Chef

(Good Things Utah) Chef Neza has been in the cooking scene in Salt Lake City for the past 20 years working in local restaurants with his fabulous cooking background in Italian.

Salt and Olive has a fast and casual dining experience with all of the upscale tastes. Come check out their Italian food but with a Utah innovative touch.

Chef Neza and Surae talk about the restaurant scene in Salt Lake while he shows her how to make Lamb Lollipops with Lavender, seasonal chicories in a tomato glaze!

Lamb Lollipops

Ingredients used:

2 lamb chops, frenched and trimmed

1 oz. fresh lavender

1 oz. Extra virgin olive oil

1 oz. crushed fresh garlic

some Charred fresh fennel

some Charred radicchio

Baby arugula

2 oz. tomato glaze ( 6 oz. fresh tomato sauce, 3 oz. honey, 0.5 tsp salt, 0.5 tsp red pepper

Salt and Olive is located at 270 S 300 E Salt Lake City, Utah 84111.

Learn more about Salt and Olive by visiting their Website, Instagram or Facebook.