Learn how to make the “perfect for you” chocolate chip cookies!

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - The holidays are long gone and summer is not yet on the horizon, but while the doldrums of February — and the recent bleak weather — might be getting you down and making that vacation you've planned seem even farther away, there are ways to take a break from the day-to-day. A good place to start is by putting on your tourist hat and delving into our state and city's past. And you don't have to break the bank either. ABC4.com has wrangled up five free historic sites you can visit in and around Salt Lake City.

Most Salt Lake City residents have taken the time to stroll around Capitol Hill, enjoying the luscious, green lawns and sweeping views of the city. But, many of us have not had the chance to go inside the formidable building itself. And perhaps we hadn't even known it was a possibility. However, a trip to Capitol Hill isn't just confined to the legislative elite. Anyone can take a free tour of the building during the weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the exception of state holidays. The Visitor Services Center offers three options for tours: docent-guided, self-guided, and virtual. For more information, visit the Utah State Capitol website.