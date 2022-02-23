Learn how to make the “perfect for you” chocolate chip cookies!

(Good Things Utah) Chelsea Price with Priceless Bakes is in studio and showing us how to make the perfect for you Chocolate Chip Cookie!
Ingredients:
- 1 C. AP flour
- 1 1/2 C. bread flour
- 1 Tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 baking soda
- 1 1/2 Tsp kosher salt
- 1 C brown sugar
- 1/2 C granulated sugar
- 1 egg
- 2 egg yolks
- 2 tsp vanilla
- 1 c browned butter
- 1 Tbsp. milk
- 4 Oz semi-sweet chocolate bar chopped well 4 Oz milk chocolate chips
Directions:
- Start by browning your butter.
- Place 8 oz. butter in a medium saucepan, Cook on medium low heat till amber in color and fragrant. Remove from heat and add 1 TBSP milk. Let butter cool.
- In the bowl of your stand mixer. Add both of your sugars. When butter is cooled down add to your sugars.
- Beat together for 5 minutes or until sugar crystals are dissolved. Next add eggs and egg yolks. Beat again till the batter turns a pale color.
- While your batter is mixing, stir together the flours, salt, baking soda and baking powder.
- When your batter is ready add in the flour mixture. Mix till the dough just comes together.
- Chop chocolate coarsely and add to batter.
- Be sure to get all those yummy shards of chocolate into the batter. Those get so melty and add to the bite of the cookie. Mix again just until combined.
- Scoop out 2 Oz dough balls chill for 1 hour up to 24 hours.
- When you’re ready to bake, preheat the oven to 365F for 10-12 minutes
- When they come out of the oven, sprinkle them with coarse sea salt.
- Let sit for 5 minutes, grab a glass of milk and enjoy!
