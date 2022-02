(Good Things Utah) Surae and Katelyn Brewer from Sweet Kate Bakery are in the kitchen today showing how to make Pokémon ball Oreos! So easy and fun!

Ingredients you’ll need:

1 bag white chocolate chips (about 10 oz.)

1 package Oreo cookies

1 jar red sprinkles

1 jar white or clear sprinkles

Katelyn Brewer has loved treats, family, and beautiful things since she was a little girl! She has been baking for five years now. For more information about Katelyn, visit her website.