Learn how to jazz up cupcakes

Tatiana Bartholomew, Owner of Sweet Haven Cakes, showed us how to make any cupcakes look professional with simple tips and tricks to elevate the dessert.

As a new Mom, Tatiana started decorating and making desserts because she wanted something to do. With the combination of having a sweet tooth and a passion for decorating, she knew it was the perfect thing for her.

Everything at Sweet haven Cakes is made from scratch, ensuring only the best quality of desserts.

Ways to jazz up cupcakes

-Moving from spreading frosting on with a knife to gourmet-looking cupcakes.

-Filling the cupcakes

-How to create the perfect swirl

-Topping with fresh berries.

Find Sweet Haven Cakes online, IG, and FB.

