Labne with Zaatar on Toast

(Good Things Utah) Take a look as Moudi Sbeity with Laziz shows us how to make Labne! A Lebanese-style cream cheese made by salting and straining yogurt. It has a thick, creamy texture.

Zaatar is a spice blend of dried thyme, oregano, marjoram, sumas, sesame seeds, and salt. Both of these are deeply rooted in Lebanese cuisine and commonly eaten across the country.

Ingredients:

16oz container Labne (found at local middle eastern store or Rancho Market)

2 Tablespoons Zaatar spice (found at local middle eastern store or Rancho Market).

1 Cucumber

1 Tomato

Olive Oil

Bread Slices

Directions:

Spread labne on a baguette slice. Sprinkle zaatar on top. Layer with sliced tomatoes and cucumbers. Drizzle olive oil. Enjoy!



