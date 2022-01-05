Labne with Zaatar on Toast

(Good Things Utah) Take a look as Moudi Sbeity with Laziz shows us how to make Labne! A Lebanese-style cream cheese made by salting and straining yogurt. It has a thick, creamy texture. 

Zaatar is a spice blend of dried thyme, oregano, marjoram, sumas, sesame seeds, and salt. Both of these are deeply rooted in Lebanese cuisine and commonly eaten across the country.

Ingredients:

  • 16oz container Labne (found at local middle eastern store or Rancho Market)
  • 2 Tablespoons Zaatar spice (found at local middle eastern store or Rancho Market).
  • 1 Cucumber
  • 1 Tomato
  • Olive Oil
  • Bread Slices

Directions:

Spread labne on a baguette slice. Sprinkle zaatar on top. Layer with sliced tomatoes and cucumbers. Drizzle olive oil. Enjoy!

