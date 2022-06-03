(Good Things Utah) Happy National Doughnut Day! I hope you are all planning to celebrate with something delicious or to help with the chance you may have leftover donuts…

Extra donuts? We know, this is unheard of but it DOES happen! This often leaves several donuts that sit in the box for a day, the key is to not throw them out. We have Benjamin Lee, AKA Donut Critic who has a super fun recipe that prolongs the donut love.

The solution? Make Krispy Kreme Bread Pudding!

Bread Pudding Ingredients:

9 Krispy Kreme Glazed Doughnuts

4 large eggs, beaten

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 3/4 cups milk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Crumble ingredients:

1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed

1/4 cup butter softened

1/2 cup of your choice of pecans, raisins, chocolate or other addition

Topping ingredients:

1 cup sugar

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1 stick (1/2 cup) butter

1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon

After-dark topping options: 1/4 cup fireball whiskey or brandy

Bread Pudding Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350° with the rack placed in the middle. Grease a 9″ x 13” cake pan (for a taller slice of bread pudding, use a taller and smaller pan). Cube the 9 donuts and place them in the greased 9 x 13-inch pan. Mix the 4 eggs, 1/2 cup of sugar, and 1 3/4 cup of milk in a bowl. Next, add 2 teaspoons vanilla and mix. Pour the mixture over the donuts and let sit for 10 minutes. In another bowl, mix 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/4 cup softened butter, and 3/4 cup of your choice of mix-ins (chopped pecans, raisins, almonds, etc.). Sprinkle the crumble over the soaking donuts and bake for 35 to 45 minutes. The donuts will toast on top and get a crispier edge the longer it bakes. Remove from oven and serve. Some like it served hot and others like it chilled.

Topping:

In a saucepan, mix 1 cup heavy whipping cream, 1 cup sugar, 2 teaspoons cinnamon, and a stick of butter. Place the pan on low-medium heat, stirring consistently. Once the sauce froths to help mix the cinnamon, turn off heat The sauce is ready when all ingredients have melded together. Serve hot over the bread pudding. For an after-dark bread pudding experience, add in fireball whiskey or brandy.

Serving:

Serve the bread pudding either warm or chilled. Drizzle the topping over each slice. Add a scoop of ice cream to really wow your guests!

For more recipes and information about Benjamin Lee AKA donut critic, you can visit his website or follow him on Instagram!