(Good Things Utah) Kianna Williams is showing her healthy recipe for Kid-Friendly Muffin Pancakes!

Ingredients:

2 cups Pancake mix : Kodiak Cakes / Birch Benders

3 Eggs

1 cup Almond Milk

Toppings: strawberries, blueberries, other fruit, chocolate chips, bananas, walnuts, sprinkles, etc.

Items Needed:

1 Muffin Pan

Cupcake Liners

Directions :

Preheat oven to 350

In a large bowl mix together pancake mix, eggs, and almond milk.

Stir until smooth.

Line pan with cupcake liners. Use 1/4 cup to fill each liner.

Add toppings of choice.

Bake for 12 minutes or until golden and cakes rise.

Place a toothpick in pancakes to assure they are done. If there is batter on them continue cooking.

Remove from heat and let cool.

Print this recipe for your records and head on over and visit Kianna Williams on her website for more recipes!