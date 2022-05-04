(Good Things Utah) Kianna Williams is showing her healthy recipe for Kid-Friendly Muffin Pancakes!
Ingredients:
- 2 cups Pancake mix : Kodiak Cakes / Birch Benders
- 3 Eggs
- 1 cup Almond Milk
- Toppings: strawberries, blueberries, other fruit, chocolate chips, bananas, walnuts, sprinkles, etc.
Items Needed:
- 1 Muffin Pan
- Cupcake Liners
Directions :
- Preheat oven to 350
- In a large bowl mix together pancake mix, eggs, and almond milk.
- Stir until smooth.
- Line pan with cupcake liners. Use 1/4 cup to fill each liner.
- Add toppings of choice.
- Bake for 12 minutes or until golden and cakes rise.
- Place a toothpick in pancakes to assure they are done. If there is batter on them continue cooking.
- Remove from heat and let cool.
Print this recipe for your records and head on over and visit Kianna Williams on her website for more recipes!