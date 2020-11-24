We got spoiled with these amazing key lime tartlets today, thanks to our friend and Chef Bryan Clark of Sweet Bites by Bryan! Try out his recipe, and give him an IG follow @sweetbitesbybryan

Graham Cracker Crust:

9 graham crackers (or 1/3 lb)

5 tablespoons melted unsalted butter

1/3 cup sugar

Filling: 3 egg yolks

2 teaspoons lime zest

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

½ cup sour cream (at room temperature)

2/3 cup freshly squeezed lime juice

1 tablespoon grated lime zest’

Whipped cream & 1 lime for decoration

6 Mini Tart Pans (Can find on Amazon or most kitchen retail stores)

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Break up the graham crackers in a food processor (or if you don’t have you can crush them by placing them in a plastic bag & crushing them with a rolling pin). Add the melted butter and sugar and pulse or stir until combined. Press the mixture into the bottom and side of a pie pan, forming a neat border around the edge. Bake the crust until set and golden, 8 minutes. Set aside; leave the oven on.

2. Meanwhile with an electric mixer with the wire whisk attachment, beat the egg yolks and lime zest at high speed until very fluffy, about 5 minutes. Gradually add the condensed milk and continue to beat until thick, 3 or 4 minutes longer. Add in sour cream & mix until combined. Lower the mixer speed and slowly add the lime juice, mixing just until combined. Pour the mixture into the prepared tart crusts. Bake for 10 minutes, or until the filling has just set. Cool on a wire rack, then refrigerate until fully set (1-2 hours).

3. Decorate with homemade whipped cream, lime zest & lime wedges. Serve cold.