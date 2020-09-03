Our friend Kendra Nani was in the kitchen today making the perfect recipe to kick off September and cooler temperatures, pumpkin cream cheese bread! Follow along for the how-to here, and follow Kendra for more online at @kendranani
Bread:
3 1/2 c flour
1t baking powder
1t baking soda
3/4 t salt
1 1/2 t cinnamon
1/4 t nutmeg
4 large eggs
2 c sugar
1 c butter
15oz can pumpkin
1/2 c water
1 1/2 t vanilla
Filling:
8 Oz cream cheese softened
1/2 c sugar
2 large eggs
1 1/3 T flour
Preheat oven to 350. Soften butter and cream together wet ingredients. Add dry ingredients. Make cream cheese filling. Grease bread pan and layer pumpkin, cream cheese and pumpkin. Bake for one hour. Cool on wire rack.
Kendra’s Pumkin Cream Cheese Bread
