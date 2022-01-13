Kale and Wild Rice Salad

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - This year, Pro-Life Utah will host Utah’s seventh annual March for Life at the Utah State Capitol on Jan. 22 at 11:00 a.m.

The March’s keynote speaker will be Nick Vujicic, an Australian-American born without arms or legs who has worked his way up to becoming a world-renowned public speaker, New York Times best-selling author, coach, and entrepreneur. A meet and greet with Vujicic will take place before the event at 10:00 a.m.