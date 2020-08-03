Nicea showed us the most delicious recipe today. JoAnn’s Marinara Zucchini! Easy, and delicious.



2-3 medium / large fresh zucchini peeled and thinly sliced

3 T butter (or olive oil)

Salt and pepper

1 jar your favorite marinara sauce

3/4 cup mozzarella



Melt butter on medium – medium high heat in frying pan.

Add zucchini and pan fry turning frequently for 8-10 minutes till soft.

Salt and pepper to taste.

Then add entire jar of marinara sauce, spreading the sauce so it covers all of the zucchini, then top with cheese (add extra if you like!).

Put a lid on the pan and simmer for 6 minutes. Then serve.

Having bread to dip in the sauce makes it extra delicious!