(Good Things Utah) Chef Leslie is in the kitchen once again and she is showing us how to make Japanese Spiced Candied Nuts, a recipe that you can make as an appetizer or something to give to neighbors this year.
Ingredients:
- 2 large egg whites
- 2 Tbsp water
- 2 cups sugar
- 2 tsp sichimi togarashi (Japanese spice mix)
- coarsely ground red chili pepper
- ground sanshō (“Japanese pepper”)
- roasted orange peel
- black sesame seed
- white sesame seed
- hemp seed
- ground ginger
- nori (seaweed)
- poppy seed
- 2 tsp salt
- 6 cups unsalted pecan halves
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 300°. Line two rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper and spray with non-stick spray or use silicone baking mats.
- Using a hand mixer, in a large bowl, beat egg whites and water on high speed until stiff peaks form, 3-4 minutes. Add sugar, sichimi togarashi, and salt and, using a spatula, fold to combine.
- Pour nuts over mixture and stir to coat completely. Spread nuts onto prepared baking sheets, spreading evenly, and bake for 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes. Allow to cool completely.
- Time: 1 hour
- Difficulty: 1
- Makes: 6 cups