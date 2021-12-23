Japanese Spiced Candied Nuts

GTU Recipes

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

(Good Things Utah) Chef Leslie is in the kitchen once again and she is showing us how to make Japanese Spiced Candied Nuts, a recipe that you can make as an appetizer or something to give to neighbors this year.

Ingredients:

  • 2 large egg whites
  • 2 Tbsp water
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 2 tsp sichimi togarashi (Japanese spice mix)
  • 2 tsp salt
  • 6 cups unsalted pecan halves

Instructions:

  • Preheat oven to 300°. Line two rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper and spray with non-stick spray or use silicone baking mats.
  • Using a hand mixer, in a large bowl, beat egg whites and water on high speed until stiff peaks form, 3-4 minutes. Add sugar, sichimi togarashi, and salt and, using a spatula, fold to combine.
  • Pour nuts over mixture and stir to coat completely. Spread nuts onto prepared baking sheets, spreading evenly, and bake for 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes. Allow to cool completely.
  • Time: 1 hour
  • Difficulty: 1
  • Makes: 6 cups

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

GTU Sponsors