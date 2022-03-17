(Good Things Utah) A versatile soup that is super fun and easy to make. You can also make it vegetarian or vegan, or you can choose to serve it hot or cold. It has a perfect velvety texture and can be spiced up with any of your favorite herbs and spices!

Ingredients:

1 Bunch small to medium Asparagus (approximately 12+ spears)

1 Cup heavy cream

1 Large Russet potato

1-2 Cups vegetable stock (or chicken stock for a more savory flavor profile)

2-6 Dashes of Tabasco Hot Sauce

1 Small onion, diced

½ Cup white cooking wine

½ Tablespoon cooking oil

Chives for garnish

Salt to taste

Items you will need for this recipe:

A medium (4-8 quart) pot

A slotted spoon

A medium size mixing bowl (or another pot that is about 4-8 Quarts) for our ice bath

A vegetable peeler

A traditional blender or an immersion/stick blender

A sharp chef’s knife

A 6-inch sauté pan

A good looking bowl to serve your soup!

Directions:

In a medium pot, fill with hot water to ¾ full and boil the water.

Peel your potato and rough-cut into 1/8ths.

Cut about 1 inch off your asparagus bottoms.

In your sauté pan, add about a ½ tablespoon of oil and add your diced onion. Sweat the onion until translucent. Add your white wine and simmer until reduced slightly.

Prepare an “ice bath” for your asparagus (this is just a medium size bowl with ice water to “shock” our asparagus after we blanch it.

Place your cubed potatoes in your simmering water and cook until tender, then remove them and set aside.

Keeping your potato water at a simmer, add your asparagus and let simmer for about 30 seconds, then immediately remove and place in your ice bath to shock the color.

In your blender, add half your potato, half of your asparagus, your onion and wine mixture, half of your heavy cream, half of your vegetable stock, a couple dashes of Tabasco, and a big pinch of salt and puree on high (WITH THE LID SECURELY ATTACHED so you don’t burn yourself or splatter your ingredients everywhere) for about 30-45 seconds until smooth. Repeat this step for the second half of ingredients.

Small dice your chives and garnish!

If you want to serve this chilled, set in your refrigerator for a couple of hours, or you can return the soup to a sauté pan and warm slightly. The more you cook the soup, the more you will turn the vibrant green into a light brown color.

Definitions:

Blanch : To quickly cook a vegetable in boiling water to tenderize and “set” the color (make the color more vibrant). You would then have an ice bath available to immediately place your vegetable from your boiling water to “shock”, or to stop the cooking process in the vegetable.

: To quickly cook a vegetable in boiling water to tenderize and “set” the color (make the color more vibrant). You would then have an ice bath available to immediately place your vegetable from your boiling water to “shock”, or to stop the cooking process in the vegetable. Rough Chop/Cut : An inexact cut of a vegetable that is going to be cooked and typically mashed or pureed. With a rough chop, you don’t need your item to be visually appealing to the eye therefore making the cutting quicker and less exact.

: An inexact cut of a vegetable that is going to be cooked and typically mashed or pureed. With a rough chop, you don’t need your item to be visually appealing to the eye therefore making the cutting quicker and less exact. Sweat: A method of cooking your vegetables on low heat until they become aromatic and translucent. You do not want to achieve any color on your vegetables.

Tune into Good Things Utah and The Daily Dish and don’t forget to follow along on Facebook for more recipes!