Melissa Miles is in the Kitchen with Nicea to show her twists to make an Irish Guinness Stew!
Ingredients:
- 2 Tsp Oil
- 2.5lbs of Beef Chuck, cut into 2” Chunks
- Salt, Pepper, to Taste
- 3 Garlic Cloves, minced
- 2 Onions, chopped
- 2 Large Carrots, Chopped
- 3 Large Celery Stalks, Chopped
- 3 Slices Cooked Bacon, Chopped
- 3 Tbsp. Flour
- 1 Large Can, Guinness Beer
- 4 Tbsp. Tomato Paste
- 3 Cups Stock / Broth
- 2 Bay Leaves
- 3 Sprigs Thyme
Instructions
- In a heavy-based pot over high heat. Add beef and season with salt, pepper. Cook until the meat is seared or well browned. Remove beef from the pot.
- Lower temperature to medium. Add oil to the pot and add onions and garlic. Cook for approx. 3 minutes or
until tender. Add carrots and celery and cook for another 3 minutes. Add cooked bacon and stir until incorporated.
- Add flour and stir for 1 minute to cook off the flower.
- Add a can of Guinness, stock, and tomato paste. Mix well to ensure flour dissolves. Add bay leaves and thyme. Stir again to incorporate.
- Add the beef back into the pot and reduce the heat to low. Cover with lid and cook for approx. 2 hours. Remove the lid then simmer for another 30-45 minutes or until the beef falls apart at a touch and the sauce has reduced and slightly thickened.
- Serve warm with potatoes, SODA BREAD or for breakfast with eggs.
