(Good Things Utah) Melissa Miles is in the Kitchen with Nicea to show her twists to make an Irish Guinness Stew!

Ingredients:

2 Tsp Oil

2.5lbs of Beef Chuck, cut into 2” Chunks

Salt, Pepper, to Taste

3 Garlic Cloves, minced

2 Onions, chopped

2 Large Carrots, Chopped

3 Large Celery Stalks, Chopped

3 Slices Cooked Bacon, Chopped

3 Tbsp. Flour

1 Large Can, Guinness Beer

4 Tbsp. Tomato Paste

3 Cups Stock / Broth

2 Bay Leaves

3 Sprigs Thyme

Instructions

In a heavy-based pot over high heat. Add beef and season with salt, pepper. Cook until the meat is seared or well browned. Remove beef from the pot. Lower temperature to medium. Add oil to the pot and add onions and garlic. Cook for approx. 3 minutes or

until tender. Add carrots and celery and cook for another 3 minutes. Add cooked bacon and stir until incorporated. Add flour and stir for 1 minute to cook off the flower. Add a can of Guinness, stock, and tomato paste. Mix well to ensure flour dissolves. Add bay leaves and thyme. Stir again to incorporate. Add the beef back into the pot and reduce the heat to low. Cover with lid and cook for approx. 2 hours. Remove the lid then simmer for another 30-45 minutes or until the beef falls apart at a touch and the sauce has reduced and slightly thickened. Serve warm with potatoes, SODA BREAD or for breakfast with eggs.

