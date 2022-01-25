Invited family and friends for Gameday and now you’re looking for the “WOW” factor?

(Good Things Utah) The Super Bowl is quickly approaching. If you’re watching it at home with family or having a few friends, we can all agree that a few of the best things about the day are the commercials and of course the food! You’ll have everyone raving over these Southern Pimento and Ham Sliders!
Ingredients:
- 1 dozen Hawaiian dinner rolls
- ½ lb very thinly sliced deli ham
- 1 cup prepared pimento cheese
- 6 Tbsp butter
- 2 Tbsp of brown sugar
- 1 Tbsp yellow mustard
- 1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tsp poppy seeds
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350ºF.
- Split each dinner roll. Make a sandwich of the ham and pimento cheese and the dinner rolls. Arrange the sandwiches in a 9×13 pan.
- In a small sauce pan combine butter, brown sugar, mustard, Worcestershire and poppy seeds. Bring to a boil and pour over sandwiches.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the tops are brown and crispy.
- Enjoy!
For more information and recipes from Lindy Davies, visit her Instagram!