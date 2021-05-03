Impress your guests with a cream cheese frosting

Fiona Linsley, owner of Fiona’s cookie jar came by to share her baking tips along with a Cream Cheese Frosting!

Ingredients:

2 – 8oz packages of Cream Cheese (softened)

1 – stick butter (softened)

2 – teaspoons Vanilla

1/4 cup Whipping Cream

3-6 cups powdered sugar

Directions:

1 – Beat together cream cheese, butter, and vanilla until smooth.

2 – Add powdered sugar.

3 – Add whipping cream and beat for 1-2 minutes. If frosting is too wet, add more powdered sugar, 1/2 cup at a time.

Find Fiona’s cookie jar online and IG

