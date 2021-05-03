Impress your guests with a cream cheese frosting

Fiona Linsley, owner of Fiona’s cookie jar came by to share her baking tips along with a Cream Cheese Frosting!
Ingredients:
2 – 8oz packages of Cream Cheese (softened)
1 – stick butter (softened)
2 – teaspoons Vanilla
1/4 cup Whipping Cream
3-6 cups powdered sugar
Directions:
1 – Beat together cream cheese, butter, and vanilla until smooth.
2 – Add powdered sugar.
3 – Add whipping cream and beat for 1-2 minutes. If frosting is too wet, add more powdered sugar, 1/2 cup at a time.
Find Fiona’s cookie jar online and IG.