Iced Blueberry Biscuits with Baking it Beautiful

Mary Susan Jenkins has been baking as long as she can remember! With incredible family recipes passed down, one look at her IG will have you drooling. This busy mom of five is in the kitchen daily, and we loved learning from her today. Follow her recipe for Iced Blueberry Biscuits below, and find her at @bakingitbeautiful



For the Biscuit

2 cups self-rising flour

1 heaping TBS baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

1 TBS granulated sugar

1 ½ sticks of salted butter (cold)

1 cup of buttermilk

1 egg, plus

1 egg yolk for brushing

¾ cup fresh blueberries

For the Glaze

1 ½ cups of powdered sugar

3 TBS lemon juice

1 TBS buttermilk



Directions

Preheat the oven to 400. In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, salt, baking powder, and sugar. Grate the butter, or cut it into small cubes. Combine the flour mixture and the butter with a pastry cutter*** until the butter is small and the texture is crumbly(see note). Add in the buttermilk and egg and mix with a spoon until the flour is completely incorporated. The dough will be slightly sticky. Gently fold in the blueberries until they are evenly dispersed.

On a well floured surface, dump your dough out of your bowl and form the dough into a rectangle that is 1 1/2 inch in thickness. Use your hands, not a rolling pin! Use a 2-inch biscuit cutter to cut out the biscuits and place 1 inch apart on a cookie sheet that is lined with parchment or a silicon baking mat. Dough can be reformed to cut more biscuits. Brush the tops of the biscuit with the extra yolk to get those golden brown tops. Bake in the oven for 12-15 minutes until lightly golden on top.

Once they are out of the oven, allow them to cool for 5-10 minutes. Combine the powdered sugar, lemon juice, and buttermilk in a bowl and whisk together until combined.The glaze should be thin enough to pour right on top, but not too thin that it goes everywhere. Plop a big spoonful of glaze on top and watch as it glazes the entire biscuit.



*Note* If you don’t have a pastry cutter, you can use two knives, a food processor, or your two hands!