(Good Things Utah) We had the fun and Fabulous Lindy Davies in studio to bake up some YUMMY goodness today… Check out these recipes!

First, we are talking about Ice-Cream Bread!

Ingredients:

  • 1 pint of ice-cream
  • 1 1/4 cup self-rising flour
  • 1/2 tsp of salt
  • 1 tsp of vanilla 
Ice Cream Bread

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 * F.
  2. Keep ice-cream out on counter to melt, you want it to be all liquid. 
  3. Place flour in a large bowl, pour melted ice-cream on top. 
  4. Add salt & vanilla. Mix well & pour into a greased loaf bread pan. 
  5. Bake for 30-35 minutes. 
  6. Cool & slice.  Enjoy with just butter or top it with a scoop of ice-cream. 

Next Lindy is showing another YUMMY recipe for Mimi’s Southern Sugar Cake!

  • Mimi’s Southern Sugar Cake!
  • Mimi’s Southern Sugar Cake!

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 Cup of Vegetable Shortening
  • 1 Cup of Milk
  • 2 Teaspoons of Vanilla Extract
  • 2 Cups Plus 2 Tablespoons of All-Purpose Flour
  • 1 1/2 Cups of Granulated Sugar
  • 4 Teaspoons of Baking Powder
  • 1 Teaspoon of Salt
  • 4 Large Egg Whites
  • Powdered Sugar for Dusting (Optional)
  • 10″ Iron Skillet

Directions:

  1. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F.
  2. Cream together your milk, shortening, and vanilla for a few minutes.
  3. In a separate bowl, place your flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar, and mix these all together.
  4. Add the flour about one-third at a time, mixing until all is incorporated.
  5. Now put in your egg whites, and mix until just combined.
  6. Pour your batter into your oiled iron skillet and bake for 40-45 minutes, let cool a little and serve with powdered sugar on top or with fresh fruit and ice cream or heavy whipping cream. 

Interested in more recipes from Lindy? Follow her on Instagram!

More Dessert Recipes

Cookie Recipes

Cake Recipes

Pie Recipes