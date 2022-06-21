(Good Things Utah) We had the fun and Fabulous Lindy Davies in studio to bake up some YUMMY goodness today… Check out these recipes!
First, we are talking about Ice-Cream Bread!
Ingredients:
- 1 pint of ice-cream
- 1 1/4 cup self-rising flour
- 1/2 tsp of salt
- 1 tsp of vanilla
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 * F.
- Keep ice-cream out on counter to melt, you want it to be all liquid.
- Place flour in a large bowl, pour melted ice-cream on top.
- Add salt & vanilla. Mix well & pour into a greased loaf bread pan.
- Bake for 30-35 minutes.
- Cool & slice. Enjoy with just butter or top it with a scoop of ice-cream.
Next Lindy is showing another YUMMY recipe for Mimi’s Southern Sugar Cake!
Ingredients:
- 1/2 Cup of Vegetable Shortening
- 1 Cup of Milk
- 2 Teaspoons of Vanilla Extract
- 2 Cups Plus 2 Tablespoons of All-Purpose Flour
- 1 1/2 Cups of Granulated Sugar
- 4 Teaspoons of Baking Powder
- 1 Teaspoon of Salt
- 4 Large Egg Whites
- Powdered Sugar for Dusting (Optional)
- 10″ Iron Skillet
Directions:
- Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F.
- Cream together your milk, shortening, and vanilla for a few minutes.
- In a separate bowl, place your flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar, and mix these all together.
- Add the flour about one-third at a time, mixing until all is incorporated.
- Now put in your egg whites, and mix until just combined.
- Pour your batter into your oiled iron skillet and bake for 40-45 minutes, let cool a little and serve with powdered sugar on top or with fresh fruit and ice cream or heavy whipping cream.
Interested in more recipes from Lindy? Follow her on Instagram!