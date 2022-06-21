(Good Things Utah) We had the fun and Fabulous Lindy Davies in studio to bake up some YUMMY goodness today… Check out these recipes!

First, we are talking about Ice-Cream Bread!

Ingredients:

1 pint of ice-cream

1 1/4 cup self-rising flour

1/2 tsp of salt

1 tsp of vanilla

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 * F. Keep ice-cream out on counter to melt, you want it to be all liquid. Place flour in a large bowl, pour melted ice-cream on top. Add salt & vanilla. Mix well & pour into a greased loaf bread pan. Bake for 30-35 minutes. Cool & slice. Enjoy with just butter or top it with a scoop of ice-cream.

Next Lindy is showing another YUMMY recipe for Mimi’s Southern Sugar Cake!

Ingredients:

1/2 Cup of Vegetable Shortening

1 Cup of Milk

2 Teaspoons of Vanilla Extract

2 Cups Plus 2 Tablespoons of All-Purpose Flour

1 1/2 Cups of Granulated Sugar

4 Teaspoons of Baking Powder

1 Teaspoon of Salt

4 Large Egg Whites

Powdered Sugar for Dusting (Optional)

10″ Iron Skillet

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. Cream together your milk, shortening, and vanilla for a few minutes. In a separate bowl, place your flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar, and mix these all together. Add the flour about one-third at a time, mixing until all is incorporated. Now put in your egg whites, and mix until just combined. Pour your batter into your oiled iron skillet and bake for 40-45 minutes, let cool a little and serve with powdered sugar on top or with fresh fruit and ice cream or heavy whipping cream.

Interested in more recipes from Lindy? Follow her on Instagram!