Surae and Maggie with Magpie Sweets and Eats are showing off a yummy recipe for Hummus Vinaigrette. This is so good it can be combined with the Seared Salmon and Asparagus recipe that we shared earlier today!

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

¼ cup hummus of choice

2 garlic cloves, minced

Juice of 1 medium lemon

½ cup olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh chopped herb of choice

Kosher salt and black pepper

Directions:

Add Dijon, hummus, garlic and lemon juice to a bowl, whisk together

While vigorously whisking, slowly drip the olive oil in the mixture until fully combined

Add fresh herbs, kosher salt and black pepper. Adjust seasoning as needed and serve

You can learn more about Maggie Faber by visiting her on Instagram!