SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – A good dip and a good drink are the keys to a good brunch. Everyone’s favorite Chef Austin Buhler is back in the kitchen, giving us the recipes for roasted carrot humus and hummingbird mimosas.

Roasted Carrot Hummus

Ingredients:

● 2 Medium Carrots, peeled and chopped into 1” pieces

● 1 tbsp olive oil

● 1 can (15oz) of chickpeas, drained & rinsed

● 2 tbsp olive oil

● 1 tbsp tahini

● Juice of half a lemon

● ½ tsp kosher salt (to taste)

● ⅓ cup ice cold water

● Garnish: chopped cilantro, feta, reserved roasted carrots

Directions:

1. Pre-heat oven to 400*F.

2. Spread chopped carrots onto a sheet pan and toss with the olive oil. Season with a sprinkle of kosher salt. Bake for 25 – 30 minutes, or until fork tender.

3. Meanchile, add the chickpeas, olive oil, salt, lemon juice, & tahini to a food processor. Add the roasted carrots when tender. Puree, while streaming in the ⅓ cup of ice cold water, stopping when the hummus is the thickness of your liking. **The ice cold water helps create a super smooth texture.

4. Once the hummus is very smooth, pour into a large bowl. Top with the garnishes of your choice. Serve with your favorite dippable veggies & other snacks.

Hummingbird Mimosa

Ingredients:

● 2 tbsp granulated sugar

● ½ tsp cinnamon

● Orange wedges

● 3 ounces Dole Pineapple Orange Banana Juice

● 3 to 4 ounces of your favorite champagne of prosecco

Directions:

1. Use an orange wedge to rim the edge of the glass and dip into the cinnamon sugar.

2. Fill the glass with the 3 ounces of Pineapple Orange Banana Juice and top off with the champagne or prosecco.

3. Serve and Enjoy Responsibly!

Check out more recipes from Austin on his website BuhlersGourmet.com!