(Good Things Utah) Lindy Davies is bringing another southern twist to Utah and this one is a MUST have for Easter – Hummingbird Cake!

Ingredients

2 cups chopped pecan

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 and 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon allspice

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups mashed banana (4 ripe bananas)

1 8 ounce can crushed pineapple

3 large eggs, at room temperature

2/3 cup vegetable oil

1 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup sugar

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

Cream Cheese Frosting

two 8 ounce block cream cheeses, room temperature

1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

5 cups powdered sugar

1 Tablespoon milk

2 teaspoons of vanilla

1/8 teaspoon salt, or more to taste

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 300°F. Spread pecans onto a lined baking pan, sprinkle maple syrup & toast for 8 minutes. Remove from the oven. Turn oven up to 350°F, then grease and lightly flour 2-3 round 9’INCH baking pans.

Whisk the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, allspice, and salt together in a large bowl.

Smoosh bananas in a medium bowl, add the rest of the cake ingredients in with smooshed bananas & mix well. Pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients and whisk until completely combined. Fold in 1 and 1/2 cups toasted pecans. (Save the rest for garnish.)

Spread batter evenly between the 2-3 prepared cake pans. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Remove cakes from the oven and allow them to cool completely in the pans set on a wire rack. Once completely cooled, remove cakes from the pan and level the tops off so they are flat. I simply use a serrated knife.

Time to make the frosting: In a large bowl using a handheld or stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the cream cheese and butter together at high speed until smooth and creamy. Add powdered sugar, vanilla, milk, and salt. Beat on low speed for 30 seconds, then switch to high speed and beat for 2 minutes.

Assemble and frost: Place 1 cake layer on your cake stand or serving plate. Evenly cover the top with frosting. Top with the 2nd layer and evenly cover the top with frosting. Finish with the third cake layer and spread the remaining frosting all over the top and sides. Garnish with leftover toasted pecans. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before slicing or else the cake may gently fall apart as you cut.

You can also substitute shredded coconut instead of pecans. Or just add the coconut. Either way, it will taste great.

For additional recipes from Lindy, follow her on Instagram.