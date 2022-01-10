Hot Pink Smoothie Bowl with Hemp Seeds and Blueberries

(Good Things Utah) Chef Hillori is making a Hot Pink Smoothie Bowl that looks like summer even though it may not feel like it outside.

Ingredients:

2 cups pineapple

1 med banana

1 pink pitaya frozen fruit packet or ½ cup fresh pitaya

1/2 cup coconut milk or milk of choice

Blueberries for garnish

Hemp Seeds for garnish

Instructions:

Freeze all fruit until solid (you can purchase fruit frozen these days, but it’s cheaper to cut up and freeze yourself)

In a food processor or high powered blender, add fruit and pulse until chopped.

Slowly add the coconut milk until in everything is blended into a creamy thick smoothie.

Serve immediately for soft serve, or place in the freezer for a thicker ice cream consistency.

Garnish with blueberries and hemp seeds for a beauty bowl breakfast!

Serves: 3 – 4

Check out more from Chef Hillori Hansen with Blissful bites by Hillori on Instagram.