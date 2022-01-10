Hot Pink Smoothie Bowl with Hemp Seeds and Blueberries

(Good Things Utah) Chef Hillori is making a Hot Pink Smoothie Bowl that looks like summer even though it may not feel like it outside.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups pineapple
  • 1 med banana
  • 1 pink pitaya frozen fruit packet or ½ cup fresh pitaya
  • 1/2 cup coconut milk or milk of choice
  • Blueberries for garnish
  • Hemp Seeds for garnish

Instructions:

  • Freeze all fruit until solid (you can purchase fruit frozen these days, but it’s cheaper to cut up and freeze yourself)
  • In a food processor or high powered blender, add fruit and pulse until chopped.
  • Slowly add the coconut milk until in everything is blended into a creamy thick smoothie.
  • Serve immediately for soft serve, or place in the freezer for a thicker ice cream consistency.
  • Garnish with blueberries and hemp seeds for a beauty bowl breakfast!
  • Serves: 3 – 4

Check out more from Chef Hillori Hansen with Blissful bites by Hillori on Instagram.

