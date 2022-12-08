Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Are you looking for a new recipe for this years holiday party or maybe a game day treat? Today Nicea and Surae are in the Good Things Utah kitchen cooking up a recipe that is from one of our winners from the Cache Valley Contest!
Congratulations to Becki Banks for winning!
Ingredients:
- 2 Tbsp of Butter
- 1 Large Can of Tomatoes, drained (we used diced)
- 1 Lb./16 oz of Monterey Jack Shredded Cheese
- 1 (4 oz) can of Green Chilies
- 1 Small White Onion, diced
- ¼-cup of Milk or Cream
- 2 Tbsp of Flour
- Hot Sauce, to taste
Directions:
- In a large skillet or saucepan, sauté onions in melted butter over medium-high heat.
- Add chilies and tomatoes.
- Mix well and allow to heat up.
- In a separate bowl, combine milk/cream with 2 Tbsp of flour.
- Mix well – then add to the onion, tomatoes, and chilies mixture.
- Add Cheese and allow to melt.
- Stirring frequently to avoid burning.
- Top with additional cheese before serving warm with tortilla chips.
- Enjoy!
You can visit the Cache Valley Creamery website to find your nearest location. Also, don’t forget to print this recipe for your records at home!
