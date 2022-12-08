Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Are you looking for a new recipe for this years holiday party or maybe a game day treat? Today Nicea and Surae are in the Good Things Utah kitchen cooking up a recipe that is from one of our winners from the Cache Valley Contest!

Congratulations to Becki Banks for winning!

Ingredients:

  • 2 Tbsp of Butter
  • 1 Large Can of Tomatoes, drained (we used diced)
  • 1 Lb./16 oz of Monterey Jack Shredded Cheese
  • 1 (4 oz) can of Green Chilies
  • 1 Small White Onion, diced
  • ¼-cup of Milk or Cream
  • 2 Tbsp of Flour
  • Hot Sauce, to taste

Directions:

  • In a large skillet or saucepan, sauté onions in melted butter over medium-high heat.
  • Add chilies and tomatoes.
  • Mix well and allow to heat up.
  • In a separate bowl, combine milk/cream with 2 Tbsp of flour.
  • Mix well – then add to the onion, tomatoes, and chilies mixture.
  • Add Cheese and allow to melt.
  • Stirring frequently to avoid burning.
  • Top with additional cheese before serving warm with tortilla chips.
  • Enjoy!

You can visit the Cache Valley Creamery website to find your nearest location. Also, don’t forget to print this recipe for your records at home!

*Sponsored Content.