Congratulations to Becki Banks for winning!

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp of Butter

1 Large Can of Tomatoes, drained (we used diced)

1 Lb./16 oz of Monterey Jack Shredded Cheese

1 (4 oz) can of Green Chilies

1 Small White Onion, diced

¼-cup of Milk or Cream

2 Tbsp of Flour

Hot Sauce, to taste

Directions:

In a large skillet or saucepan, sauté onions in melted butter over medium-high heat.

Add chilies and tomatoes.

Mix well and allow to heat up.

In a separate bowl, combine milk/cream with 2 Tbsp of flour.

Mix well – then add to the onion, tomatoes, and chilies mixture.

Add Cheese and allow to melt.

Stirring frequently to avoid burning.

Top with additional cheese before serving warm with tortilla chips.

Enjoy!

