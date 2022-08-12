(Good Things Utah) Peach season is upon us, opening up a whole new world of delectable desserts for foodies to choose from. Why not start off the season with a savory Honey Oat Peach Cobbler recipe from our friend Maggie Faber (@magpiesweetsandeats).

To download this recipe to print, click the link here.

Honey Oat Peach Cobbler

INGREDIENTS

  • 6 cups diced fresh or frozen peaches 
  • 3 Tablespoons honey
  • ½ cup all purpose flour 
  • ½ cup quick cooking oats 
  • ½ cup brown sugar 
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon salt 
  • 6 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • ¾ cup milk of choice

DIRECTIONS

  1. Preheat the oven to 350*F and grease an 8×8 baking dish or 9” cast iron skillet. 
  2. Add diced peaches to a prepared baking dish and drizzle honey on top of the peaches. 
  3. In a small bowl combine flour, oats, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Add melted butter and milk to dry ingredients and stir until combined.
  4. Pour mixture over peaches and honey then bake uncovered for 40-50 minutes, until top is browned. 
  5. Serve warm with ice cream or whipped cream.