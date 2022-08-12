(Good Things Utah) Peach season is upon us, opening up a whole new world of delectable desserts for foodies to choose from. Why not start off the season with a savory Honey Oat Peach Cobbler recipe from our friend Maggie Faber (@magpiesweetsandeats).

To download this recipe to print, click the link here.

Honey Oat Peach Cobbler

INGREDIENTS

6 cups diced fresh or frozen peaches

3 Tablespoons honey

½ cup all purpose flour

½ cup quick cooking oats

½ cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

6 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

¾ cup milk of choice

DIRECTIONS