(Good Things Utah) Peach season is upon us, opening up a whole new world of delectable desserts for foodies to choose from. Why not start off the season with a savory Honey Oat Peach Cobbler recipe from our friend Maggie Faber (@magpiesweetsandeats).
To download this recipe to print, click the link here.
Honey Oat Peach Cobbler
INGREDIENTS
- 6 cups diced fresh or frozen peaches
- 3 Tablespoons honey
- ½ cup all purpose flour
- ½ cup quick cooking oats
- ½ cup brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 6 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- ¾ cup milk of choice
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat the oven to 350*F and grease an 8×8 baking dish or 9” cast iron skillet.
- Add diced peaches to a prepared baking dish and drizzle honey on top of the peaches.
- In a small bowl combine flour, oats, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Add melted butter and milk to dry ingredients and stir until combined.
- Pour mixture over peaches and honey then bake uncovered for 40-50 minutes, until top is browned.
- Serve warm with ice cream or whipped cream.