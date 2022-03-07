(Good Things Utah) Hillori Hansen of Blissful Bites is in the kitchen today to show us her recipe for Honey Almond Strawberry Shortcake Cupcakes!

Honey almond cakes are lightly sweetened with honey and simply baked with almond flour, eggs, and a little coconut oil. They pair perfectly with honey-sweetened strawberries and fluffy whipping cream. You can certainly bake them into a round or square cake pan, but she love’s to make cupcakes for single-serving proportions.

She also likes this dessert because it’s protein-rich, carb friendly, and will satisfy any sweet tooth!

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups finely ground almond flour (packed)

6 Tablespoons tapioca or arrowroot flour

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

2 eggs

¼ cup honey

2 Tablespoons coconut oil, melted (you can also use butter, olive oil, or avocado oil)

1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp almond extract

1 ½ tsp apple cider vinegar

8 – 10 oz. strawberries (reserve some of the smaller strawberries to cut in half and add as toppers)

1 – 2 Tablespoons honey (sweeten more or less depending on the sweetness of your strawberries)

2 cups whipped cream (alternatively you can use yogurt or coconut cream)

Directions:

Heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

For the cakes, mix dry ingredients in a bowl.

Mix wet ingredients in a separate bowl and then fold dry into wet.

Let the mixture sit for 5 minutes to incorporate and absorb moisture.

Pour the batter into a cupcake-lined muffin tin and bake at 350 degrees.

While cupcakes are cooking, macerate 2 Tablespoons of honey into strawberries until juicy (you might have to chop strawberries if they seem a bit unripe)

When cupcakes are done, remove from oven and let cool.

Delicately cut the upper top of the cupcake in half and layer cake with strawberries and a dollop of cream, place the cake topper over the cream and add more cream and a fresh strawberry or two to finish.

Note: If you don’t have tapioca or arrowroot flour, just add another 6 tablespoons of almond flour to your dry ingredients.

Chef: Hillori Hansen