(Good Things Utah) Earlier today Maggie from Magpie Sweets and Eats showed us how to make an easy and delicious recipe for homemade pizza dough. Lucky for us, she stuck around and is now going to show us how to make Homemade Pizza cooked in a cast-iron skillet!

Grab the recipe for homemade pizza dough here!

Ingredients:

¼ cup good olive oil

2 small Yukon potatoes

2 small cloves garlic

2 sprigs rosemary

1 cup fresh blackberries, halved if large

1 cup fresh ricotta

¼ cup roughly chopped walnuts

2 TBS fresh basil, cut into strips

Kosher salt, fresh cracked black pepper and balsamic vinegar for serving

½ pound pizza dough, at room temperature

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450℉, Thinly slice Yukon potatoes (⅛”) and place in a small bowl. Finely chop the rosemary and garlic and add to bowl with potatoes. Drizzle 2 tablespoons of olive oil, toss to combine, and set aside. Place a 12” cast iron pan (enameled or bare is fine) on your stovetop and turn heat to medium. After 1 minute drizzle the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil into the pan and tilt to coat. Let heat for about 3 more minutes, turning occasionally to ensure even heat. Shape dough into a circle, either with a rolling pin or by gently stretching. Then carefully lay onto the surface of the pan. Arrange potatoes in a single layer across the surface of the dough, then use a spoon to place dollops of ricotta on top of the potatoes. Next, scatter the blackberries and walnuts across the pizza. Turn off the heat on the stovetop and place the pan into the preheated oven. Bake 12-15 minutes until the potatoes are tender and the crust is baked and browned on the bottom. (Use a spatula to lift the dough and check the bottom of the crust) Take out of the oven, carefully remove the pizza from the pan and transfer to a cutting board. Then sprinkle with salt, pepper, basil, and drizzle with balsamic vinegar before serving.

For more information and recipes from Maggie, follow her on Instagram.