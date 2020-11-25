Holy macaroni from the Holy Grill

Holy Macaroni owner Jeanne Knight was in our kitchen today making signature dish, holy macaroni! This Pleasant Grove spot is cozy, delicious, with incredible artwork adorning their walls. You’ll feel right at home, and part of the Holy Grill family here. Pop in at 322 E State Rd, Pleasant Grove. Visit online at theholygrillandbar.com and Facebook here.

Into the serving bowl place macaroni and cheese

Top with 2 oz Smoked Brisket or Pulled Pork                          

1 T Grated Cheese                      

1 Slice Cooked, Chopped Bacon            

1 Chopped Green Onion     

1 T Sour Cream

1 T BBQ Sauce

1 t Breadcrumbs 

Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.



