Holy macaroni from the Holy Grill

Brown Sugar Almond Baked Brie

8 Oz wheel of brie, or a large wedge of brie.1/3 Cup sliced almonds2 Tablespoons brown sugar1 Tablespoon Brandy *it’s ok to substitute orange juice, or even water.1 generous pinch of fresh ground black pepperServe with: Crackers, sliced baguette, apple slices

Pre heat oven to 350 degrees

Place brie in a oven safe dish, like a clear glass pie plate.The sliced almonds and brown sugar get sprinkled on the top of the brie. Slowly drizzle the Brandy or orange juice over the nuts and sugar. Add a generous pinch of black pepper.

Bake for 10-15 minutes, or until brie is soft and runny. Serve with crackers, baguette slices, and slices of fresh apple.

Serve immediately.