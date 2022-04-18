(Good Things Utah) Alondra Lopez with Foodie Utah is on GTU today to show us how to make Hibiscus Aqua Fresca. Such a refreshing drink to try!
Ingredients:
- 1 cup of dried Hibiscus Flower
- 1 cup of sugar
- 2 quarts of water
Directions:
- Start by boiling your water and add your hibiscus flowers, cover and let it sit for about 15 min.
- Let it cool for about 5 min, and then strain the liquid into a pitcher.
- Add your sugar and ice and you’re done!
Print the recipe for your records HERE.
Follow Alondra at FoodieUtah on Instagram and TikTok!