(Good Things Utah) Alondra Lopez with Foodie Utah is on GTU today to show us how to make Hibiscus Aqua Fresca. Such a refreshing drink to try!

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup of dried Hibiscus Flower
  • 1 cup of sugar
  • 2 quarts of water

Directions:

  • Start by boiling your water and add your hibiscus flowers, cover and let it sit for about 15 min.
  • Let it cool for about 5 min, and then strain the liquid into a pitcher.
  • Add your sugar and ice and you’re done!

