(Good Things Utah) Alondra Lopez with Foodie Utah is on GTU today to show us how to make Hibiscus Aqua Fresca. Such a refreshing drink to try!

Ingredients:

1 cup of dried Hibiscus Flower

1 cup of sugar

2 quarts of water

Directions:

Start by boiling your water and add your hibiscus flowers, cover and let it sit for about 15 min.

Let it cool for about 5 min, and then strain the liquid into a pitcher.

Add your sugar and ice and you’re done!

Print the recipe for your records HERE.

Follow Alondra at FoodieUtah on Instagram and TikTok!