Chef Heber is in the kitchen cooking up Herbed Salmon with Turmeric Brown Rice!

Ingredients:

16 oz Salmon

2 cups Brown Rice, dry

1 Bunch Asparagus

½ cup Dried Cranberries

¼ cup fresh Parsley, chopped

1 TBSP Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

1 tsp Turmeric Powder

Salt

Directions:

FOR TURMERIC BROWN RICE In a pot, combine 2 cups brown rice + 4 cups water + 2 tsp turmeric and a pinch of salt. Bring to a boil on medium-high heat, then let simmer until all water is absorbed. Stir in dried cranberries, set aside.

FOR SALMON Warm up a saute pan over medium-high heat. Add 1 tbsp Extra-Virgin Olive Oil, Salmon, Parsley and salt. Watch as the color on the salmon changes, the flesh is your indicator for how the cooking is progressing. Once the color change has moved ¾ of the way from the bottom, its time to flip. Cook for a few minutes on the other side, until a uniform color.

ASPARAGUS Wash and cut Asparagus ¼ way up the stalk.In a saute pan over medium-high heat, place sprinkle of salt and asparagus and cook until bright green, turning occasionally. To preserve color, can put in cold water directly after cooking.



Servings: 4 | Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 25 min | Total Time: 35 min

Serve with brown rice, topped with asparagus and Salmon!