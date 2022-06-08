(Good Things Utah) Chef Heber is in the kitchen cooking up Herbed Salmon with Turmeric Brown Rice!
Ingredients:
- 16 oz Salmon
- 2 cups Brown Rice, dry
- 1 Bunch Asparagus
- ½ cup Dried Cranberries
- ¼ cup fresh Parsley, chopped
- 1 TBSP Extra-Virgin Olive Oil
- 1 tsp Turmeric Powder
- Salt
Directions:
- FOR TURMERIC BROWN RICE
- In a pot, combine 2 cups brown rice + 4 cups water + 2 tsp turmeric and a pinch of salt.
- Bring to a boil on medium-high heat, then let simmer until all water is absorbed.
- Stir in dried cranberries, set aside.
- FOR SALMON
- Warm up a saute pan over medium-high heat.
- Add 1 tbsp Extra-Virgin Olive Oil, Salmon, Parsley and salt.
- Watch as the color on the salmon changes, the flesh is your indicator for how the cooking is progressing. Once the color change has moved ¾ of the way from the bottom, its time to flip.
- Cook for a few minutes on the other side, until a uniform color.
- ASPARAGUS
- Wash and cut Asparagus ¼ way up the stalk.In a saute pan over medium-high heat, place sprinkle of salt and asparagus and cook until bright green, turning occasionally.
- To preserve color, can put in cold water directly after cooking.
- Servings: 4 | Prep Time: 10 min
- Cook Time: 25 min | Total Time: 35 min
Serve with brown rice, topped with asparagus and Salmon!