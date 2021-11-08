Herbed Gravy

(Good Things Utah) – This classic gravy recipe is incredibly easy. Fresh herbs make a smooth, savory gravy that will be a holiday favorite.
Ingredients
- 4 Tablespoons All Purpose Flour
- 4 Tablespoons unsalted butter
- ½ yellow onion, cut into large chunks
- 3-4 cloves of garlic, smashed
- ¼ cup white wine or cream sherry
- 2 sprigs each, lightly bruised: thyme, rosemary and sage
- 4 cups stock of choice (beef/chicken/turkey)
- 2 Tablespoons fresh chopped Italian parsley, for serving
- Salt and Pepper to taste
Directions
- Place a medium sauce pot on the stove top and turn heat to medium, add butter and melt.
- Once butter has melted add onion and garlic and sauté until translucent and lightly browned, stirring occasionally.
- Sprinkle flour over butter mixture and whisk until combined and absorbed into butter, bring to a boil. Season with salt and pepper.
- While whisking, slowly add wine and stir until all lumps are gone. Mixture will bubble and continue to boil.
- One cup at a time, slowly pour stock into mixture while whisking. Allow gravy to return to a boil after each addition.
- After all the liquid has been incorporated, add the herbs to the pan and reduce heat to low and simmer. Season with salt and pepper.
- Allow gravy to simmer 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally to keep from burning.
- Taste gravy and add salt and pepper as needed. Sprinkle parsley on top before serving.
- Strain through a fine mesh sieve and serve immediately or store in the fridge for up to a week or freeze for 2-3 months.
Chef: Maggie Faber
Website: www.magpieeats.com