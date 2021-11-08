Herbed Gravy

(Good Things Utah) – This classic gravy recipe is incredibly easy. Fresh herbs make a smooth, savory gravy that will be a holiday favorite.

Ingredients

  • 4 Tablespoons All Purpose Flour 
  • 4 Tablespoons unsalted butter 
  • ½ yellow onion, cut into large chunks 
  • 3-4 cloves of garlic, smashed 
  • ¼ cup white wine or cream sherry 
  • 2 sprigs each, lightly bruised: thyme, rosemary and sage 
  • 4 cups stock of choice (beef/chicken/turkey) 
  • 2 Tablespoons fresh chopped Italian parsley, for serving 
  • Salt and Pepper to taste 

Directions

  1. Place a medium sauce pot on the stove top and turn heat to medium, add butter and melt.
  2. Once butter has melted add onion and garlic and sauté until translucent and lightly browned, stirring occasionally. 
  3. Sprinkle flour over butter mixture and whisk until combined and absorbed into butter, bring to a boil. Season with salt and pepper. 
  4. While whisking, slowly add wine and stir until all lumps are gone. Mixture will bubble and continue to boil. 
  5. One cup at a time, slowly pour stock into mixture while whisking. Allow gravy to return to a boil after each addition.
  6. After all the liquid has been incorporated, add the herbs to the pan and reduce heat to low and simmer. Season with salt and pepper. 
  7. Allow gravy to simmer 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally to keep from burning. 
  8. Taste gravy and add salt and pepper as needed. Sprinkle parsley on top before serving. 
  9. Strain through a fine mesh sieve and serve immediately or store in the fridge for up to a week or freeze for 2-3 months.

Chef: Maggie Faber

Website: www.magpieeats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

