Healthy doesn’t have to equal bland with this delicious recipe.

Thai Turkey Lettuce Wraps are easy, healthy, and an explosion of flavor! Healthy doesn't have to equal bland or boring with this delicious recipe.

Ingredients:

For the pickled onions: 1/2 red onion, sliced into thin half circles 2/3 cup red wine vinegar 1/3 cup sugar 1 tablespoon kosher salt 1 lb. ground turkey 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt 1/4-1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes 1 red bell pepper, diced 2 cloves garlic, minced 2 cups classic coleslaw mix 2 teaspoons sesame oil 4 tablespoons soy sauce 2 tablespoons honey Juice of 1 lime 1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

Additional Ingredients: Thai Sweet Chili Sauce Dry roasted salted peanuts, chopped Cilantro Romaine, iceberg or butter lettuce leaves



Directions:

Add onions to a medium-sized bowl. In a small saucepan, add vinegar, sugar and salt. Bring to a boil then pour over the onions. Toss to combine then let sit and cool for at least 15 minutes. Store leftovers, covered, in the refrigerator for 1 week.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, add turkey and cook and crumble until browned. Add ginger, salt, crushed red pepper flakes and bell pepper. Stir and cook until bell pepper softens. Add garlic, coleslaw, sesame oil, soy sauce, honey, lime juice and cilantro. Stir until combined then remove from heat.

Add meat mixture to lettuce leaves and garnish with pickled onions, Thai sweet chili sauce, peanuts and cilantro.

Note: If using extra lean ground turkey, olive oil may need to be added to keep moist while browning.

