Randy Crane made a two ingredient Hazelnut Mousse!

Ingredients:

2 Cups Heavy Cream (40% butterfat or higher)

1 Cup Hazelnut spread. (Nutella)

Directions:

Whip heavy cream in a mixing bowl until stiff peaks form

Add hazelnut spread and continue to whip until well combined and no white is showing.

Enjoy

