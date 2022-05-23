(Good Things Utah) Earlier in the show, Randy Crane made a fabulous lunch for the crew today and now he is whipping up a two ingredient Hazelnut Mousse!
Ingredients:
- 2 Cups Heavy Cream (40% butterfat or higher)
- 1 Cup Hazelnut spread. (Nutella)
Directions:
- Whip heavy cream in a mixing bowl until stiff peaks form
- Add hazelnut spread and continue to whip until well combined and no white is showing.
- Enjoy
Enjoy this yummy recipe and you should also check out the recipe for Cottage Pie (Shepherd’s pie) from earlier today! Don’t forget to check Randy out on Instagram too!