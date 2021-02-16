Handmade Southern biscuits and gravy

We don’t know how we got so lucky, but Lindy Davies was with us to whip us up handmade Southern biscuits in our first hour, and gravy in our second! Did that make you as hungry as it just made us? Be sure to check out both recipes below, and follow Lindy on IG @lindy_davies and online bakingwithlindy.com

Handmade Southern Biscuits

Ingredients

3 cups all-purpose flour

3 tbsp sugar • 1/2 tsp salt

4 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp cream of tartar

3/4 cup COLD butter

1 egg

1 cup buttermilk (or whole milk)

Extra butter to melt and spread over biscuits

Directions

Preheat oven to 450 degrees

The secret to DELICIOUS biscuits is COLD BUTTER!! Many times the biscuit dough gets worked so much that the butter softens before the biscuits even go in the oven.

Combine the dry ingredients in a large bowl.

Use a pastry cutter to cut cold butter into flour mixture. – you want to see small, pea-sized pieces of butter throughout the dough.

Add in the milk and egg and mix with your hands, just until the ingredients are combined. The dough will be sticky but that’s okay, do not keep working it. You should be able to see the butter pieces in the dough.

Turn the dough out onto a generously floured surface. Sprinkle some flour on top and knead. If the dough is super sticky just sprinkle some additional flour.

Pat the dough into 3/4 – 1 inch thickness and cut with a biscuit cutter or my favorite a juice glass. Depending on thickness you can make between 8-12 biscuits.

Place the biscuits on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Melt butter then brush onto biscuits, bake for 10-15 minutes or until golden brown on top.

After they are baked, brush more butter!

Enjoy!

Biscuits & Gravy

Ingredients

8-12 biscuits

1/2 cup small onion chopped

3 Tbs. flour

2 1/2 cups half & half

1 Tbs. butter

1/4 tsp. thyme

1/4 tsp. rosemary

freshly ground pepper

Directions

Brown sausage & onions in a large pan. Drain & remove grease. It’s okay to leave a little grease for flavor.

Add flour, butter and half & half.

Cook on medium-low for several minutes, continually stirring to thicken.

Add rosemary, thyme & ground pepper.

Enjoy!